LeRoy passed away September 22, 2019 on a beautiful Sunday afternoon with his loving wife, sister, and four daughters at his bedside. LeRoy was born June 27, 1930, in Roosevelt, Duchesne County, Utah. Survived by his wife Janet, one sister, four daughters, 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He served a mission for the LDS Church in the Western Canada Mission. LeRoy served in the United States Army from February 1953 and was honorably discharged March 1961. LeRoy married Faye Frandsen in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on August 5, 1953. Faye preceded him in death on September 20, 1992. LeRoy married Janet M. Walbom on June 22, 1993 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:00am at the Little Cottonwood 14th Ward, 1160 East Vine Street. Friends and family are invited to visit Wednesday evening 6:00-8:00pm at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, and at the church Thursday morning 9:30-10:30am prior to the service. To read LeRoy's full obituary or to post messages for the family go to: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 24, 2019