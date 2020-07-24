1/1
Gabriel Hayden Barlow
1997 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gabriel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gabriel Hayden Barlow

9/23/1997-7/21/2020

Gabriel Hayden Barlow, known to those who loved him as Hayden, born September 23, 1997 passed away July 21, 2020 in his home surrounded by family. He faced many medical challenges throughout his life, and was a warrior. Hayden was a lover, and was fiercely loved back. He was a fan of all things Star Wars, Krispy Kreme Donuts, pedicures, and the ladies. If Hayden liked you, he would let the room know by announcing your arrival - also known as yelling your name over and over until you acknowledged him. His bond with his siblings was sealed with a special four-letter word, used as a greeting, often followed by a special brand of Hayden laughter. He loved his time at his school, Jordan Valley School, and had a special affinity for the bus rides. He loved his 'bros' and would insist on fist bumps from both strangers and friends alike. He spent his time watching movies and hanging out with his family. He was always ready to go for a ride and have an adventure. Hayden is survived by his mother and father, Heidi Barlow and Gabriel T. Barlow, His siblings Hailey Staheli, CJ Barlow (Chelsea), Kurt Barlow (Rebecca), Ray Barlow and Max Barlow. He had 2 nephews, Hayden Krew Staheli and Hudson Cleve Barlow and another Baby Barlow due in October, in addition to many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is Proceeded in death by both Paternal and Maternal Grandparents, and his Aunt Connie.

Thank you to all family and medical professionals that we had the pleasure to work with. Hayden loved you and we do too. Thank you for all your support.

A viewing will be held for Hayden Monday, July 27th 2020 from 6-8pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens at 1950 East 10600 South in Sandy Utah. Also from 10am to 10:45am Tuesday at the Midvalley 6th Ward, 1106 East 8050 South. Please follow local regulations by wearing a mask if you choose to attend.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, July 28th 2020 at 11am at the Midvalley 6th Ward, 1106 East 8050 South, Sandy Utah, interment following services at Larkin Sunset Gardens at 1950 East 10600 South in Sandy Utah. Please note due to gathering restrictions, we are only able to accommodate 99 individuals at the services. Please wear a mask and sanitizer will be provided.

An online remote service will also be held, updates will be provided on the Larkin website

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Viewing
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Midvalley 6th Ward
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Midvalley 6th Ward
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Larkin Sunset Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved