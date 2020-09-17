Gabriella Tuerpe

1920 - 2020

Gabriella (Gay) Knaus Tuerpe was born on Oct. 4, 1920 in Mosswald, Slovenia, Yugoslavia to Eduard Knaus and Marija Lustig Knaus. She passed away peacefully on Sept. 15, 2020 in Kaysville, Utah just shy of her 100th birthday. Mom immigrated to the United States when she was 9 years old with her brother, Edward.

She met the love of her life, Werner Gotthold Tuerpe in Brooklyn, NY and they were married May 26, 1943 in Leesville, Louisiana while Dad was on active duty with the Army. Ten months later, she converted and was baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In 1973, Mom and Dad were sealed for time and Eternity in the Salt Lake Temple. They had 4 children. Gay was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years whom she lovingly cared for until his death at 93 years of age. Mom was an excellent cook and her family always looked forward to her delicious meals and baked goods. Her elegant dinners and German recipes were always our favorites.

She served faithfully and with full heart in many callings in the church. Mom's life emulated The Savior's teachings in the quiet and loving way she always cared for her family and the elderly throughout her life. She was not afraid of hard work and was happiest when serving others.

Mom's almost 100 years on this earth were filled with the adventures of life from her days as a child in Europe, to her years living in New York and her latter years spent in Salt Lake City. She lived her life with grace and dignity.

She is survived by her children, Donald (Laura), Werner (Terri), Joan (Frank) Leaver, Edward (Lori), 9 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. We express extreme gratitude to the Staff and residents at The Villas at Baer Creek and Envision Hospice for the tender care and love they gave Mom.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 East 1300 South, where friends and family may visit from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Services will be available through Zoom for those unable to attend.



