Gae Miller Frasier
1929~2020
Bountiful-Our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away at home on June 10 in Bountiful, Utah, at age 90. Born December 10, 1929, in Salina, Utah, to Henry Lamont and Iris Golden Miller.
Gae graduated from Davis High where she met her husband, Frank Frasier, in Orchestra class. They were married August 28, 1947, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple and made their home in Bountiful, Utah.
Gae was a wonderful homemaker and accomplished seamstress. She was a multi-state Vanda Beauty Counselor for over 10 years. She loved ice skating and other winter sports, gardening and landscaping, listened to music daily, and made sure her children and grandchildren were involved with uplifting music and church videos. She held many positions in church and loved working with children, especially the boys in Blazer and Cub Scouts. She made birthdays and holidays special for everyone. Gae always reached out to family members and was a caregiver for both her parents and her mother-in-law.
Gae is survived by 5 children, Connie (Don) Roat, Dennis (Jean), Christy (Michael) Cardon, Cynthia Plumb, and Steven (Cherilee), 31 grandchildren, 74 great-grandchildren, a brother and 2 sisters-in-law. Preceded in death by husband, parents, 4 brothers, son Kelly, daughter Stephanie, and 3 grandsons.
Funeral services will Wednesday, June 17, at 11:30, with a viewing from 10:30 to 11:15, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3350 So 100 E, Bountiful, Utah. Burial in Bountiful City Cemetery.
For more information and online condolences please visit www.independentfuneralservices.com
1929~2020
Bountiful-Our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away at home on June 10 in Bountiful, Utah, at age 90. Born December 10, 1929, in Salina, Utah, to Henry Lamont and Iris Golden Miller.
Gae graduated from Davis High where she met her husband, Frank Frasier, in Orchestra class. They were married August 28, 1947, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple and made their home in Bountiful, Utah.
Gae was a wonderful homemaker and accomplished seamstress. She was a multi-state Vanda Beauty Counselor for over 10 years. She loved ice skating and other winter sports, gardening and landscaping, listened to music daily, and made sure her children and grandchildren were involved with uplifting music and church videos. She held many positions in church and loved working with children, especially the boys in Blazer and Cub Scouts. She made birthdays and holidays special for everyone. Gae always reached out to family members and was a caregiver for both her parents and her mother-in-law.
Gae is survived by 5 children, Connie (Don) Roat, Dennis (Jean), Christy (Michael) Cardon, Cynthia Plumb, and Steven (Cherilee), 31 grandchildren, 74 great-grandchildren, a brother and 2 sisters-in-law. Preceded in death by husband, parents, 4 brothers, son Kelly, daughter Stephanie, and 3 grandsons.
Funeral services will Wednesday, June 17, at 11:30, with a viewing from 10:30 to 11:15, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3350 So 100 E, Bountiful, Utah. Burial in Bountiful City Cemetery.
For more information and online condolences please visit www.independentfuneralservices.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 14, 2020.