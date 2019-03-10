Gaige Rayden Hammond

12/7/1995 - 3/2/2019

Our sweet beloved Gaige sadly passed away. He lived life to the fullest, from his adventures in Alaska, to his travels to Peru, Vietnam and Canada. Gaige had a heart of gold and never wanted to make people feel bad. He loved his family and friends. Gaige was getting ready to start a new chapter in his life and he was super excited about it. Sadly his addiction got the better of him and he will never get the chance. If you are struggling, please reach out and live the life Gaige can't. He would want that for everyone.

He is survived by his mom Rene, dad Matthew, step-father Brent, step-mother Crystal. His sisters Rianna, Brynn, Molly; brothers Ethan and Simeon; two close aunts Rebecca and Mary along with numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 So.) South Jordan, Utah. Viewings on Tuesday March 12, 2019 from 7:00-8:30 pm and Wednesday from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com

Published in Deseret News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019