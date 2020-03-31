Home

Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Gailia Fullmer
1928 ~ 2020
On March 29, 2020, our mother, Gailia Van Otten Fullmer, passed away to be with our father, John Reed Fullmer. Mom was born on January 31, 1928 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the precious daughter of Robert and Ruby Rock Van Otten. Mom married Dad on April 11, 1947 and in 1962 they were married in the Salt Lake Temple. They had two children, John Randall (Trudy) and Christine Boulter. They had four grandchildren, Brett Fullmer (Jane), Tammy Carter (Jeff), Marsha Allen and Kamille Swindle (Bob) and many great and great great grandchildren. Mom has one surviving sister, Donna Van Otten Haws and many nieces and nephews. Mom was always a good mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. A special thanks to her nurses and others at Harmony Hospice, for all their kind and loving care. Private family graveside services will be held at Murray City Cemetery.
www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 31, 2020
