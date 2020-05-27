|
|
Gale LaVelle Palmer
1933 - 2020
Gale LaVelle Palmer passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. He had been residing at the Riverway CareCenter in South Jordan, Utah. Gale was born December 27, 1933 on his grandfather's farm in West Jordan, Utah. He was the son of Elton and Farrell Palmer, and had one older brother, Reed.
Gale married his childhood sweetheart Marjorie Burgon on July 21, 1952 at the Avalon Ballroom. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They lived the next 64 years of their lives together in Murray, Utah. Gale and Marge both attended Murray High School. Gale and Marge were the parents of five children: Ron (Janice) Palmer, Gayla (Gary) Lott, Caree (Rob) Mumford, Mike (Nanette) Palmer, and Mitchell (Erin) Palmer. They also had 29 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. After Marge passed away in November of 2016, Gale married Betty Palmer, They enjoyed the next two years together in South Jordan, Utah until Betty passed away in 2019.
Gale worked the majority of his life as a salesman for various companies and also pursued many other exciting endeavors. Gale loved his horses, chariot racing, watching his uncles' horse-pulling and going deer hunting. He loved to sing, and was exceptionally good at yodeling and whistling. He and Marge bowled in a bowling league for a number of years and also enjoyed playing pinochle with friends and family. The two of them were very talented in ballroom dancing, and served as stake dance directors in their church calling for many years. In their younger years, they enjoying square dancing, and Gale would occasionally call square dancing for other social groups. Gale was a great handyman, and was also good at woodworking. He would take on any creative challenge to repair or improve everything he could. He enjoyed social interaction and meeting new people. He served in many church callings throughout his life. Gale deeply loved his family, and is surely enjoying the heavenly reunion with loved ones who have passed on before.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Murray City Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 12:00 to 1:30 pm at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State Street, Murray, Utah prior to the graveside service. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, only 50 people will be allowed in the building at a time. For online condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 27, 2020