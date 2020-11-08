1/2
Garn G. Christensen
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Garn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Garn G Christensen
1931 - 2020
Our loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, Garn G Christensen, returned home to the arms of his Heavenly Father November 5, 2020. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his death.
He was born November 28, 1931 in Lost Creek, Utah to Lula Payne and Joseph Martin Christensen. He was the third of four children. He was born into a hard-working family and was raised on a family farm in Aurora, Utah. He lost his father at the age of 15, and with the guiding hand of his mother and siblings he found spiritual strength that he lived by throughout his life. He faithfully served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the South African Mission in 1953.
On January 27, 1956, he was sealed to the love of his life, Geniel Patricia Thorup, in the Salt Lake Temple.
Hand in hand, they celebrated life for more than 50 years. Since Geniel's passing in 2006, they have been separated over 14 years, and we now rejoice at their long-awaited reunion. Their family was their priority and we will be forever grateful for all of the memories they helped create. They were the proud parents of seven beautiful children.
Garn was a custom home builder for more than 60 years. His legacy can be seen throughout the Salt Lake Valley. He was often found drawing plans and helped many families build their dream home.
He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and influenced the lives of all he served. He was a spiritual giant and will be remembered for his powerful testimony of the Gospel which he willingly shared. His life was one of quiet service and he faithfully served in every calling he received.
Later in life, he was blessed to fulfill a second mission with his eternal companion. Together, they served the people of the Wells Ward in the Salt Lake Inner-City Mission.
Our hearts are broken; he will be sorely missed. Words cannot express our deep gratitude for his legacy of faith and love.
He is preceded in death by his spouse, Geniel Patricia Thorup his parents, Joseph and Lula Christensen; his brothers and sister: Grant Christensen, Don Christensen and Verna Matheson; and by his great-grandsons Michael Smidt and Jacob Christensen. He is survived by his seven children and their spouses: Garn (Gayle) Christensen Jr., Gaylen (Debbie) Christensen, Leslie (Stan) Vincent, Sheri (David) Turley, Carol (Stephen) Bullock, Kent (Patricia) Christensen and Bill (Rhonda) Christensen. He has a posterity of 29 grandchildren and 63 great-grandchildren, who love him dearly. Also survived by a brother-in-law George Matheson and sister-in-law Arda Jean Christensen. Due to current COVID restrictions, funeral services will be held for his posterity only, on Tuesday, November 10, at 12 noon at the East Millcreek 15th Ward Chapel. Friends and family may call Monday evening from 6 to 8 PM at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 S. Highland Drive. Please wear a mask and be prepared to social distance. Interment: Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Funeral service
12:00 PM
the East Millcreek
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
8014668687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wasatch Lawn Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 7, 2020
Uncle Garn is an amazing man. I am so grateful to have him in my life. He loved his wife and children passionately. We shared many vacations together, fishing in Yellowstone or fish lake or Flaming Gorge or Lower Bounds. Boating was also a favorite activity. Rolling eggs off This is the Place Monument and other locations was lots of fun! Thank you Uncle Garn for turning my homemade rootbeer into fireworks. Lots of fun with our cabins being kiddy corner. Thank you for the cherished memories. I love you and will miss you. God bless you and your family!
Melinda Jansson
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved