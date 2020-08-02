Garry LeRoy Williams
1935 - 2020
Surrounded by his family, Garry LeRoy Williams peacefully passed away, into the arms of his savior, Jesus Christ, on July 30, 2020. Born March 31, 1935. He married his love Barbara Elaine Elggren on September 18, 1959 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had seven children. Two years after Barbara's death in 2011, Garry married his love Mary Goold, in the Draper Temple on August 3, 2013.
He is survived by his wife, Mary and five children: Traci Buchei (Danny), David Williams (Jill), Lisa Edwards (Wally), Jodi Brewer (Paul), and Jason Williams (Mandy), 17 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and sister Sharon Schroder (Rodney). He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Donald, wife Barbara, and 2 daughters, Shannon Paxman (Dave) and Cristell Williams.
Garry loved 3 things in life: the Lord Jesus Christ and his gospel, his family, and being in service to others. He dedicated his life to all 3. He spent 41 years doing this by teaching Seminary and Institute for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many church callings, including Bishop twice. He also served in the Jordan River and Draper temples, and multiple missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah. Due to COVID-19, a limited number of people will be allowed in the building at one time and masks are required. Funeral services will be for family only on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00 am. The service may be viewed online at www.jenkins-soffe.com
.