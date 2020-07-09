Garth N. Jones, Ph.D.

1925 - 2020

(Continued . . .)

Dr. Jones held positions on several University faculties in the United States including Brigham Young University, the University of Southern California where he was professor of the year in the school of public administration, Colorado State University and the University of Alaska, Anchorage. Outside the United States Dr. Jones held faculty positions at University of Gadja Mada in Jogjakarta, Indonesia; University of Punjab in Lahore, Pakistan; and national Cheng Chi University, Taipei, Taiwan, where he was a senior Fullbright scholar. He was a visiting fellow at the academia Sinica in Taipei, Taiwan and senior scholar at the east-west center, Honolulu, Hawaii.

During his overseas years he had many exciting adventures. In 1965, while living in Pakistan, our family took a trip and traveled through the high mountains to Kashmir. En-route convoys of military trucks passed us. We returned to Lahore, Pakistan after a week in this exotic place and two days later a large scale war broke out between India and Pakistan over the disputed territory of Kashmir. Garth survived the seventeen day bombardment of Lahore. He also survived the communist uprising in Indonesia and many other hazards of living in third world countries in the 1950's and 1960's. One of the most dangerous hazards of living in these countries was eating the food and drinking the water. It was always contaminated with "bugs". Garth drank copious amounts of hot tea to keep healthy. He figured since the water was boiled it was safe and the tea acted as a medicament. Most of the time he was right but there were some eventful times when the "bugs" defeated the power of tea. Out of respect for Garth those times will not be recounted here. In Christmas of 1968 our family took a safari through East Africa. We traveled in our rented VW bus with no guides. Garth was the driver and we would stop and sleep in the bus wherever. One night Marie called out, "Garth there are elephants here!! Put on the emergency brake!!" Like that was going to do any good.

He is the only member of our family to letter in sports in college. While at the AC, he ran the 440 and 880 yard races. Years later his valuable letter sweater with the big A was stolen in Pakistan. Garth also liked to play squash, racquetball and ski. One day he was skiing on mount Alyeska in Alaska when the wind chill dropped the temperature to minus 70 F. He decided it was time to get off of the mountain.

In 1973 Garth and Marie drove their Ford Pinto from New York City where Garth was working for the United Nations to Anchorage, Alaska where he resumed his academic career. His days of wandering the world were mostly over. For the next 25 years he spent most of his time at the University of Alaska, Anchorage. He became a real Alaskan-catching salmon, hiking mountains, portaging canoes, swatting mosquitoes, enjoying the spectacular scenery of Alaska and never complaining about the cold or darkness. He was convinced that through hard work he was going to turn the University of Alaska, Anchorage into the Harvard of the north.

He was very proud of his family. His beautiful wife, Marie, had a fantastic personality and was always up to new adventures. She made a wonderful, happy home. Friends were always welcome at the Jones residence. His three sons, Edward, Kevin and Drew were great companions and were always amazed by his intellect and work ethic. Kevin and he lived together after Marie died ten years ago. He enjoyed visiting with his daughter-in-law, Yun, who cooked many delicious meals for him. He especially enjoyed her hot and spicy Chinese dishes. His five grandchildren were a great source of pride-Matthew, Dolly, Sonny, Luke and Duke. In his old age Duke and he became "best buddies". Every day he would see Duke or talk to him on the phone. His last coherent sentence is when he saw Duke and said, "He's my buddy".

How was a boy born in poverty during the great depression and who lived in a remote town doing farm work and attending a one room school house ever able to achieve so much? Who would have thought that he would go to college, get a Ph.D., see the world, meet and counsel with ambassadors, senators, governors, college presidents, kings, sultans, cabinet officers, and generals? He would be honored as a distinguished alumni by the University of Utah, and Utah State University, and would be an honored professor emeritus by the University of Alaska, Anchorage. He would be generous and establish scholarships at all three universities and also Brigham Young University. From poverty he became affluent with a nice Merrill Lynch portfolio. How did this happen? The Garth Jones' formula follows the American dream. He outworked everyone. Work hard. Never quit. Get an education. A valuable education. Not some flunky degree. Be a patriot. Be a proud American. Remember that your ancestors first came to America in 1640 and seven of them fought in the Revolutionary War including Hezekiah Murphy who was at the battle of Yorktown when the British were defeated. Incredibly, Garth is a direct descendant of Thomas Jefferson. His relative married Jefferson's nephew. Follow the gospel of Jesus Christ. Do good works. Take care of your family. Because Garth's father had deserted him he was always very concerned about the welfare of his family and considered it a responsibility to take care of them. Garth's ancestors, Lorenzo and Aaron Johnson, were with the Prophet Joseph in Nauvoo. Joseph crossed the Mississippi River in Aaron Johnson's leaky boat with Porter Rockwell bailing out the water to escape the mobs just days before Joseph was killed in Carthage on June 27, 1844. I find it ironic that Garth suffered his stroke on June 27th. When we were overseas most of the years we were the only LDS family in Indonesia or Pakistan. Our family would hold church and any friends who may be visiting would also come. Many friends and visitors were Muslims, Jews, Catholics or Protestants. Therefore, Garth would teach from the Old Testament as it is scripture to all different religions.

There will never be another Garth Jones. The world has changed. We can't turn the clock back but we can remember him and the things that he did to influence our lives. I wish I could hear him say to Duke, "He's my buddy".



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store