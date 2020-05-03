|
Garth Stillman Wright
1930-2020
Sandy, Utah-Garth Stillman Wright (89), beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020. Garth was born on December 4, 1930 in Sandy, Utah to Herbert Emil Wright and Francis Minerva Curtis-Wright, and was one of 8 children. He graduated from Jordan High School in 1948, where he served in various academic clubs. Garth married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Wright, on June 17, 1952 in the Salt Lake Temple. He earned his bachelor's degree in mathematics from the University of Utah, graduating with high honors. He then served as a lieutenant and multi-engine pilot in the US Navy. After his military service, he went on to earn a second degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Utah. Garth had an incredibly brilliant and gifted mind and was able to use his skills and knowledge in math and engineering to start his own company, Wrico Engineering. Garth was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved the outdoors and spending time with his children fishing, hunting and camping. He was a talented trap and skeet shooter, and won the Utah State Championship for trap shooting in the early 1980's. Garth was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many positions serving others throughout his life. He was a very kind, patient and gentle man who found the most joy spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He has always been incredibly hard working, and could fix just about anything. He adored his wife of 67 years and took such loving and tender care of her throughout his life. He will be remembered for his brilliant mind, his patience, kindness, generosity, and loving devotion to his family. He is survived by his beloved wife (Shirley); their four children: G. Jerel Wright, Russell (Laurie) Wright, Kelly (Shirley) Wright, and Rachelle (Jay) Woolley; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and sister Afton (Bill) Bryant. Garth is preceded in death by his parents; sisters Colleen Wright, Ila Wright Cushing Bolander, Frances Wright, and Melva Jacobson; and brothers Herbert Curtis Wright and Stanley Ross Wright. The family would like to thank Jamie from Elevation Hospice and Karen from Visiting Angels who helped take such loving care of our dad this past year. Because of current conditions and restrictions, viewing and funeral services will not be held. Graveside Services for immediate family will take place on Wednesday, May 6th at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Published in Deseret News on May 3, 2020