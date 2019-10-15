|
|
Gary Brian Williams
1933 ~ 2019
Gary Brian Williams was born June 11, 1933 to David and Alice (Jensen) Williams in Murray Utah. He died at the age of 86 in Midvale, Utah of natural causes.
Gary grew up with 3 sisters and 1 brother in Cottonwood, Utah. He loved playing sports, hunting and fishing, and took a keen interest in choir. He served in the United States Army from 1953 - 1955 during the Korean Conflict. Three months after he was discharged he answered the call to serve in the Great Lakes/Michigan Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1955 - 1957. He maintained friendships with the people he met and baptized there for the majority of his life. He continued to make lifelong friends in all his Church callings throughout the years.
Gary married Sharon Jacobsen on August 21, 1959 and quickly filled the home with 4 rambunctious boys. The family was completed several years later with the arrival of a daughter. Gary took care of the family, working at Unisys until he retired at the age of 62. The best memories of our dad and family outings were fishing, hunting, and camping. Gary was an avid gardener and grew tomatoes like no one on the block. As time went on the family continued to grow, adding grandkids and great-grandkids who loved to be at Nana & Papa's.
Gary is survived by wife, Sharon; children: Brian (Cindy), Mark, Steve (Patti), and Sherri; and his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, 3 sisters, 1 brother and a son.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Midvale East 2nd Ward, 7250 So. 300 East, Midvale, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to services from 9:45 - 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Utah Food Bank http://www.utahfoodbank.org/give-money/
