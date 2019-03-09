Gary C. Brim

May 26, 1933 ~ March 3, 2019

Gary Carlyle Brim, our amazing husband, father, grandpa and great grandpa passed comfortably on March 3rd at 85 years of age.

Gary was born in Salt Lake City on May 26th 1933. He graduated from Granite High School in 1952 and continued to the University of Utah where he graduated in 1958 with his bachelors degree. He was was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He worked for Kennecott Copper for his entire career, over 34 years, as a trusted colleague and mentor for many.

He was married to his college sweetheart, Georgia Fassler in 1958. Their marriage was later solomnized in the Salt Lake Temple. They were best friends and amazing parents together for over 60 years. Gary is survived by his wife Georgia, three children Melissa (Greg) Barber, Allison (Morrie) Moore and Christian (Aime) Brim; six grandkids Collin (Kelsi) Barber, Reilly (Catrina) Barber, Valerie Barber, Bailey Moore, Carter Moore and Alexis Brim; and three great grandkids Emery, Griffin and Rockwell Barber. He is also survived by two of his three sisters Joyce (Barry) Johnson and Janene (Ryan) Hixson and is preceded by Judy Jensen.

Gary's favorite places on earth were their home in Park City, Flaming Gorge Resevoir and his own backyard, all places where he hosted amazing parties with his extended family. Gary was the patriarch of an tight-knit family. He led the family by example with love, compassion, humor and acceptance of others. His influence reached deep into the family and had a profound impact on his sisters and nieces and nephews. His example will be missed by many and will live on for generations.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City, Utah. Funeral services for Gary will be on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at the LDS Ward, 4350 South 1100 East, Salt Lake City. Friends and family may gather one hour prior to the service. Interment to follow at the Elysian Gardens, 1075 East 4580 South. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.

