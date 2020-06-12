Gary Clifford Edwards
Charleston, Utah
Gary Edwards - age 81 - Passed away on June 8th, 2020 in Heber City, Utah. He was born September 28th, 1938 in Heber City, Utah to Clifford Edwards and Alta Latta Edwards. Gary graduated from Brigham Young University and received his masters degree in education from Westminster. He proudly completed a lengthy career as a gifted math teacher at Granite High School in Salt Lake City. He also taught at Wasatch High School in Heber City.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Richard Edwards. He is survived by his brothers and sisters Roger Edwards, Louise Fullilove (Doug), Evelyn Pingree, Claron Edwards, and Marlo Edwards.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 13th from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the Heber Valley Funeral Home (288 N. Main St., Heber City). A graveside will follow at 11:30 AM at the Charleston Cemetery. Friends and family may visit the online guestbook and share a memory of Gary at www.probstfamilyfunerals.com.

Published in Deseret News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Heber Valley Funeral Home
JUN
13
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Charleston Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Heber Valley Funeral Home
288 North Main Street
Heber City, UT 84032
(435) 654-5458
