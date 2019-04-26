In Loving Memory

Gary Collett Brimhall, age 91, passed away on April 21, 2019, in St. George, Utah. He leaves behind a loving family: his wife, Monya Barlow Brimhall; his children: Alan (Everline), Greg (Gail), Leslie Pexton, Brian (Chris), Shannon Reynolds (Brian), and Andrea Hale; four step-children; eighteen grandchildren; and twenty-one great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents: Jesse Temple Brimhall and Veda Collett Brimhall; his previous wife Diane Thain Bennett (divorced); and seven brothers and sisters.

Gary had many adventures. He loved riding and training horses, and flew private planes. He worked as a director at KSL Television, and did extensive work in the excavating business, including the Glen Canyon Dam, road work and new construction from California to New Mexico, and leveling farmland from Utah to Kansas. He also invented and patented machinery involved in the oil industry.

Gary loved making new friends, and over the years, hundreds of wonderful people enriched his life, and he enriched theirs.

He valued his membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served in many positions. He especially loved being a ward choir director. Gary had a beautiful tenor voice, and loved singing - a love that he passed on to his children. He shared his talent by visiting senior homes, where he sang songs from Broadway and the Big Band era, accompanied by his wife, Monya.

To honor Gary, a memorial will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 100 West 300 South, Hurricane Utah. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to diabetes or cancer foundations, or the American Foundation for the Blind.

Gary's children would like to express their love and gratitude to Monya, for the many years of love and care that she gave to their dad.

A special thanks to Dr. Walter Ogden, Integrated Hospice Care, and Season's Nursing Center. Messages can be left online at www.serenitystg.com



