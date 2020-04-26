|
Gary Dale Hansen
1945 ~ 2020
Gary Dale Hansen passed away April 20, 2020, at home, in West Valley, Salt Lake, Utah. Gary was born to Dale Leroy Hansen and Helen Ruth (McClintock) Hansen on September 8,1945 in Seattle, King, Washington. Gary grew up in the home his father built after World War II in Sandy, Utah. He attended Sandy Elementary, Mountain Jordan Jr. High and Jordan High School, he was part of the first graduating class at Hillcrest High School in 1963. He married Patricia Eskelsen in 1965, later divorced, they had two children, Trent Reid Hansen and Mitizi Hansen, all three died way to young; Pat at 41 of respiratory issues, Mitizi at 43 of Pancreatitis and Trent at 47, killed by a drunk driver.
Gary was a truck driver and that's all he ever wanted to be, as soon as he was old enough he began working on the loading docks for Safeway, then moving semi-trailers around the Safeway Trucking yard, until he turned 18, when he could drive and make local store deliveries. At twenty-one he was on-the-road delivering freight to Safeway Stores in Utah, Idaho, Wyoming and Nevada, his CB handle was "Past Due." He loved and enjoyed his trucking family; a long-time member of Teamsters Local 222, he worked in several different divisions after leaving Safeway's, he pipelined across the country but his favorite division was the motion pictures, working on pictures like Thelma & Louise and Conair, before retiring he also worked for Salt Lake County Roads Department. He loved spending time at Ogie's Café in West Valley.
Gary is survived by his companion of the last 21 years Jeannie Anderson, one brother Robert Hansen (Cheryl) Tooele, Utah, three grandsons Bayley Dibble (son of Mitizi), Taylor Dibble (son of Mitizi) and Conner Hansen (son of Trent). Gary's fun stories, laughter and big heart will be missed greatly by family and friends who loved him dearly. Per Gary's requested no service are to be held.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 26, 2020