Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 943-0831
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary
3115 East 7800 South
Salt Lake City, UT
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary
3115 East 7800 South
Salt Lake City, UT
Gary Dean Bennett


1946 - 2019
Gary Dean Bennett Obituary
Gary Dean Bennett
1946~2019
Gary Dean Bennett was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 1, 1946 to Ivan Bennett and Theone Johnson Bennett and was the oldest of four children. He graduated from Granite High School and then served in the US Marines. In 1969 he married Linda Mizzell and together they had six children. Much of his life he worked at Interstate Brick Company in West Jordan, Utah. In his later years he lived with his family until health challenges dictated he moved into assisted living. He passed away peacefully at Brighton House assisted living in Riverton, Utah on November 20, 2019. His family would like to extend appreciation and thanks to the management and staff at Brighton House for their excellent care of Gary. Gary is survived by his children: Wendy, Elaina, Melissa, Angela, Julie and Michael and his siblings: Ray, Christine and Alan. Gary was a fortunate and blessed man to have children that loved and cared for him. His kids are wishing him well in a better place saying things like: I love you dad, you are our Fly High Superman, you are our Angel. Gary will be missed. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 1pm at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary, with a viewing one hour prior, at 3115 East 7800 South in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 24, 2019
