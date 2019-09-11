|
|
Gary Gay Gurney
1938-2019
Gary Gay Gurney passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 in Lehi, Utah. He was born on August 14, 1938 in Lehi, Utah. He married Joan Wilcock.
Funeral services for Gary will be held at the new Lehi Stake Center (1251 W 900 N, Lehi, UT), located next to his home and built on the farm ground he so dearly loved, on Friday, September 13th at 11:00 am, with a viewing at 10 am. There will also be a viewing Thursday, September 12th from 6-8 pm at Wing Mortuary (118 E Main St, Lehi, UT). Interment, Lehi City Cemetery. Online guest book at wingmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 11, 2019