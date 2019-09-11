Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wing Mortuary - Lehi
118 East Main
Lehi, UT 84043
(801)768-9514
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wing Mortuary - Lehi
118 East Main
Lehi, UT 84043
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lehi Stake Center
1251 W 900 N
Lehi, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Lehi Stake Center
1251 W 900 N
Lehi, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Gurney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Gay Gurney


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Gay Gurney Obituary
Gary Gay Gurney
1938-2019
Gary Gay Gurney passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 in Lehi, Utah. He was born on August 14, 1938 in Lehi, Utah. He married Joan Wilcock.
Funeral services for Gary will be held at the new Lehi Stake Center (1251 W 900 N, Lehi, UT), located next to his home and built on the farm ground he so dearly loved, on Friday, September 13th at 11:00 am, with a viewing at 10 am. There will also be a viewing Thursday, September 12th from 6-8 pm at Wing Mortuary (118 E Main St, Lehi, UT). Interment, Lehi City Cemetery. Online guest book at wingmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now