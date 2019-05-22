Heaven welcomed home our gentle giant on Saturday May 18, 2019 when Gary Holbrook Bohman unexpectedly passed away. Gary was born on December 18, 1945 in Elko, NV to Wilson Dale and Jean Holbrook Bohman.

Gary married Alane Paskett on June 21, 1968. He leaves behind his sweetheart and five children, Philip (LeeAnn) of Mesa AZ; Michael (Darcy) of Lehi, UT; Jennifer (Branden) Cook of Centerville, UT; Curtis (Amy) of West Bountiful, UT; and Paul of West Bountiful, UT; and 16 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the West Bountiful 6th Ward, 1750 North 900 West. A viewing will be held Friday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful and Saturday morning 9:45-10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be at the Petersen Cemetery.

Gary's life was too full to describe in a brief summary. You can read more about this amazing man's life by visiting the mortuary website at www.russonmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on May 22, 2019