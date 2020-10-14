On October 10, 2020, our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Garold Ashel Hyde, passed away at the age of 90 in Bountiful, Utah. Gary was born on December 27, 1929 in Elko, Nevada to Ashel Hyde and Winnifred Woolf. He was only eight years old when his mother died. His Aunt and Uncle, Golden and Bertie Hyde, who were childless, felt blessed to raise him and his four siblings as their own.
Gary's childhood was spent on a cattle ranch in Rowland, Nevada. His Aunt, Uncle and all five children lived in a one-room house, later moving to a three-room log cabin. Gary earned his first horse by hauling water from the river to the kitchen for a year. He loved to tell his kids and grandkids, that except for his first hunting rifle, the only thing he ever got for Christmas as a child was a sweatshirt and an orange and was "darn glad" to get them.
Although Gary's education began in a one-room schoolhouse, he was ultimately awarded a scholarship after high school to the University of Nevada, Reno where he earned a bachelor's degree in Animal Husbandry. In 1951 he joined the United States Air Force. Gary married Carole Griffin in 1955 and they had two children, Rebecca and Lisa. Gary served in the Air Force for 25 years, earning a master's degree in Political Science and achieving the rank of Full Colonel. He logged more than 100 combat missions in the Vietnam war, flying the small two-seat, Cessna A-37 Dragonfly strafing jet. He was awarded the Bronze Star and Distinguished Flying Cross. A USAF "Top Gun" competition winner, Gary always modestly attributed the win to luck; while he attributed surviving the war to his Heavenly Father.
After retiring from the Air Force in 1976, Gary married his eternal companion, Cherie Woodbury. He returned to college, earning a master's degree in Clinical Social Work. Gary's newly learned skills as a marriage and family counselor were put to the test as he undertook to blend what once were two families, into one. His unconditional love and commitment bound all seven children into a single, strong, and loving family.
A gifted therapist, Gary counseled countless people in their moments of crises and despair. Gary's unique counseling style was a combination of the unvarnished honesty of a rancher, the firm hand of a Colonel and the inspiration of a man deeply devoted to his Heavenly Father.
Gary found great joy in serving in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Gary and Cherie were tireless missionaries, serving three full-time proselyting missions, two in London and one in Utah, three family history missions and an 8 year mission in the LDS Twelve-Step Addiction Recovery program. Gary served as the bishop of the Centerville First Ward and as an ordinance worker in the Bountiful Temple.
Gary touched the lives of countless people before the Lord took him home. Although he will be greatly missed, his profound influence will forever bless his family and those he served.
Gary is survived by his soulmate and wife of 44 years, Cherie Hyde, six children, Michelle Zwick (Jeff), Shauna Maxwell (Arthur), Matt Stevens (Anne), Rebecca Skordas (Greg), Christie Henggeler (Roger), Lisa Wallace (Brian), 19 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, sister Peggy Frome and former wife Carole Hyde. Gary is preceded in death by his son David, brothers Gale, Robert and John, his parents Ashel Hyde and Winnifred Woolf, his Uncle Golden and Aunt Bertie Hyde and recently, his granddaughter Andrea.
Due to current health guidelines, a viewing and funeral will be held for family members and close friends on Friday, October 16, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the Centerville First Ward, 160 South 300 East and interment at Kaysville City Cemetery. In accordance with state requirements, masks will be required. The funeral service will be broadcast live for those that would like to join us in celebrating Gary's life. The funeral broadcast link, via Facebook live, is below: https://www.facebook.com/114587147076012/live
.