Janet - I was so sorry to hear about Gary's death, and that it was ultimately COVID-19 that took him. Gwen Jones (Nauvoo Mission) called to let me know. We were blessed to have you as neighbors and friends in Riverton. I remember vividly when we had a gathering of the HOA members at our house to have you share experiences you had in Nauvoo. Many happy experiences at "The Farms." Joe died in January of 2017. Pneumonia. He was 85.

God bless you and yours!

Love,

Connie Barlow

Friend