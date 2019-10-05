Home

Larkin Mortuary - Riverton
3688 W. 12600 S.
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-4850
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larkin Mortuary - Riverton
3688 W. 12600 S.
Riverton, UT 84065
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Riverton 16th Ward
1208 W 12400 S.
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverton 16th Ward
1208 W 12400 S.
View Map
Gary L. Birch


1938 - 2019
Gary L. Birch Obituary
Gary L. Birch
1938-2019
Gary Louis Birch passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at his home in Riverton, Utah. He was born on May 2, 1938 in American Fork, Utah and was the second of two children for his parents, Jesse Brydson and Margarette Birk Birch. He graduated from South High School in Salt Lake City and served for a few years in the Army Reserve. He followed his father into the construction business and eventually trained as an electrician. He owned a successful electrical contracting company until his retirement as a master electrician. He was preceded in death by his parents and the love of his life and angel wife, Linda. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Paulson, his children, Lori (Carl) Johnson, Scott (Lisa) Birch, and Darin (Misty) Birch, his ten grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, October 6, from 6 - 8pm at Larkin Mortuary Riverton, 3688 W. 12600 S. A viewing will also be held prior to the funeral on Monday, October 7, from 10 - 10:45am with the funeral beginning at 11am at the Riverton 16th Ward 1208 W 12400 S. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
