1953 ~ 2019
Gary Lee Walton, 66, died of cancer November 24, 2019. Born in Star Valley, Wyoming, March 25, 1953, to Darrell D and Vionna Orton Walton. Gary loved ice-cream sandwiches, coffee, Coca-Cola, a good road trip, and his family. Served in the U.S. Army, stationed for three years in Heidelberg, Germany. Always worked hard and helped his kids. Survived by dad; sons Bret and Casey, their mother Sue; brother Val and sister Cheryl Stoddard; and eight grandchildren. Preceded in death by daughter Andrea Price (2012), mom (1978), stepmom Janice Cranney Walton (2019), and brother Layne (2019).
Per Gary's wishes, please join us on Thursday, December 5, anytime from 5-8pm, for a BBQ dinner at Bret's house, 144 Penman Lane, Bountiful, Utah. Gary's remains will be interred alongside Andrea in Centerville. [email protected]
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 1, 2019