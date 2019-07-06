|
|
Gary Lynn Gorringe
1946 ~ 2019
South Jordan, UT-Gary Lynn Gorringe returned to the loving arms of his Heavenly Father on July 2, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife, Margene Foster, children Alicia Brown (Mike), Glade (Kari), L. Talmage, Devin (Ariane), and Dustin (Cami), and 20 grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Sunday, July 7th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley located at 1007 West South Jordan Parkway, So Jordan, Utah. Funeral services will be held the following morning, July 8th, at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the South Jordan Country Park Stake Center located at 2447 W. 11400 S., South Jordan, UT. Interment will be at the South Jordan City Cemetery. For a full obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on July 6, 2019