Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
South Jordan Country Park Stake Center
2447 W. 11400 S.
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
South Jordan Country Park Stake Center
2447 W. 11400 S.
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Gary Lynn Gorringe


1946 - 2019
Gary Lynn Gorringe
1946 ~ 2019
South Jordan, UT-Gary Lynn Gorringe returned to the loving arms of his Heavenly Father on July 2, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife, Margene Foster, children Alicia Brown (Mike), Glade (Kari), L. Talmage, Devin (Ariane), and Dustin (Cami), and 20 grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Sunday, July 7th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley located at 1007 West South Jordan Parkway, So Jordan, Utah. Funeral services will be held the following morning, July 8th, at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the South Jordan Country Park Stake Center located at 2447 W. 11400 S., South Jordan, UT. Interment will be at the South Jordan City Cemetery. For a full obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on July 6, 2019
