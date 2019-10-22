|
Gary L. Schwendiman
1930 - 2019
Gary Lynn Schwendiman passed away peacefully on the morning of October 20, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Gary was born on November 16, 1930, in Rexburg, Idaho to Lynn A and Myrtle Irene Holley Schwendiman. In his early childhood, they moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where he graduated from Idaho Falls High School. Gary graduated from BYU.
His eternal companion, Marva Jorgensen was brought to him in a miraculous way through his uncle Fred and aunt Lillian. Gary and Marva were married in the Salt Lake Temple on December 18, 1953. Gary graduated from Harvard Law School. He practiced law both in private practice and for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Most of his life was focused on his family and service in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. In the early 1950's, Gary served a mission to the Swiss-Austrian mission, serving the majority of his time in Basel, Switzerland. In the 1960's, Gary traveled with his young family to Frankfurt, Germany where he served as area attorney for the Church. In 1973, he was called to serve as the president of the Hamburg Germany Mission which included responsibility for East Germany. Gary and Marva were called in 1978 to serve in the International Mission Presidency of the Church and traveled all over the world in that assignment. Gary was called to be the Patriarch for the Brighton Stake in Cottonwood Heights, Utah in 1979. In 1981, Gary was called to serve as a sealer in the Jordan River Temple. Gary and Marva were called in 1999 to serve as President and Matron of the Bern, Switzerland Temple. After Switzerland, Gary and Marva moved into Canyon Road Towers and served in the ward and stake. They also served in the Salt Lake Temple. Gary and Marva loved serving the people of Europe and hosted many in their home. Gary loved serving in the temple and shared his love and testimony with his children.
Gary was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He lived his life preparing himself to be together with his family forever and in sharing his testimony of Jesus Christ and His temples.
Gary is survived by his four sons, Lynn (Tanja), Henry (Renee), Ronald (Peggy), and Mark (Tami), his brothers-in-law Jerry (LaRae) Jorgensen, Dan (Elaine) Jorgensen, John (Marcia Jorgensen) Peterson, Jerry (DeAnn Schwendiman) Smith, as well as 18 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his eternal companion Marva, his father and mother, sister DeAnn, and sister-in-law Marcia Jorgensen Peterson.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Ensign Stake Center (135 N. A Street). Friends and family may visit Thursday, October 24th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Larkin Mortuary (260 East South Temple) and from 10:00 to 10:45 am at the stake center prior to the service. Interment will be at Wasatch Lawn cemetery (3401 S. Highland Drive). Online condolences at www.larkincares.com.
