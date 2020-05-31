Gary Blaine Mayberry
1950 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Gary Blaine Mayberry, 69, a loving husband, father and friend, died on May 28, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Gary was born June 13, 1950, in Salt Lake City, to RC and Virginia Hood Mayberry. He grew up in Sugarhouse and graduated from South High. He had many wonderful friends and church leaders who made a profound difference in his life. He was always grateful for their positive influence. He served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Pacific Northwest Mission which, at the time, included Washington State and Idaho's panhandle. Upon his return he continued his education at the University of Utah where he earned a BS in Accounting/Finance. During his college years, and for several years after, he worked in the banking industry at First Security Bank and Commercial Security Bank. Gary also earned a Masters of Public Administration from Brigham Young University.
He eventually was hired by Intermountain Healthcare as a Cash Manager. He also worked as an Accounting Manager for IHC, where he managed the accounting staff for seven of their hospitals in central Utah. While working in these positions he was president of the Utah Chapter of Cash Managers and president of the Utah Chapter of Healthcare Financial Managers Association.
In 2002, Gary and his family moved to Seattle where he became Chief Financial Officer for Proliance Surgeons, one of the nation's largest physician owned surgical practices.
Gary was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving faithfully in many responsible positions throughout his life.
On December 11, 1987, Gary married Ann Swift, and they were happily married for 33 years. They were blessed with three wonderful children, Alexandra, Parker and Brooke, with whom they made many wonderful memories. Gary and Ann also were blessed by wonderful friendships throughout their marriage.
Gary and Ann served in the Adriatic North Mission as Assistant Area Auditors and then as the office couple for the mission. They loved serving the people of Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia and Montenegro and developed lasting friendships with members and other missionaries.
Gary is survived by his wife Ann, their three children, Alexandra, Parker and Brooke and three grandchildren, Eva, Jeffrey and Elsie. He is also survived by his brother Rodney (Carmen) Mayberry, Vienna, VA and his sister Marilee (Guy) Simkins, St. George, UT. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Hunter.
The family thanks the doctors and nurses at the Utah Cancer Clinic and Elevation Home Health and Hospice Care for their kind attention to Gary during his illness. We also want to thank all those who offered prayers and many acts of kindness for Gary and Ann during this difficult time. And thanks to Litzas Pizza, Gary's go-to place after every chemotherapy treatment.
Graveside services will be held at Larkin Sunset Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Humanitarian Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or The American Cancer Society.
Published in Deseret News on May 31, 2020.