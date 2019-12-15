|
|
Gary Michael
Harshberger
1970 ~ 2019
Taylorsville, UT-Michael passed away peacefully on Friday morning, Dec 13, 2019, surrounded by his family, ending his battle with GBM brain cancer. Born Jan 26, 1970 in Portland Oregon to Gary & Verna Harshberger. He is survived by his parents, siblings Michelle Marshall, Laura (Laerte) da Silva, Paul (Sabin) Harshberger, and Rachel (Thomas) Lindquist. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019, at the Taylorsville 1st Ward Meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 4845 S Woodhaven Drive, Taylorsville, Utah. There will be a 1 hour visitation prior to the funeral services at the meetinghouse. Interment at the Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 S Redwood Road. Please visit www.serenityfhs.com for full obituary.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 15, 2019