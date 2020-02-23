|
Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather Gary Steven Miller passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020 surrounded by his wife and family. After a courageous four month battle, cancer claimed his life way too soon at the age of 66 years old.
Gary was born June 23, 1953 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Jack Henry and Ila Wilson Miller. He married his eternal companion Jacklyn Wood in the Salt Lake Temple on April 11, 1973. They were blessed with four children and twelve grandchildren. Gary was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He valiantly fulfilled many callings in the church including serving four years as a temple worker in the Draper Utah Temple with his wife Jackie.
Gary had a great business mind. He started his career building single family homes which lead to the Miller Development Company building multi-family housing. With each new development, Gary was most excited when the dirt finally turned. Many lives were blessed from his real estate developments.
Gary loved his children and was involved in every aspect of their lives. Gary and Jackie's home has always been a welcoming place where Gary greeted all and treated them like part of his family. Those who knew him well appreciated his quick wit, sense of humor, selflessness and unconditional love.
Gary enjoyed spending time outdoors. He especially loved hunting and shared his passion with many. He was always excited for the next big adventure which allowed him to see some of the most beautiful places on this earth. Whether it was on the peak of a mountain, a duck blind, or the pheasant field with his dogs, he enjoyed the moment.
The love of Gary's life was his grandchildren. He supported them in all of their activities. All of his grandchildren knew they were Grandpa's favorite. He was their number one fan. He enjoyed traveling across the country for motocross races, attending preschool through high school graduations, sports games, performances, and even weekly gymnastics and dance lessons. Whatever it was, he was always there.
Gary is survived by his wife, Jackie, his children Stacy (Levi) Ison, Brian (Elise) Miller, Chris (Alissa) Miller, Emily (Jeff) Oviatt and 12 grandchildren. Proceeded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Cottonwood Creek Stake Center, 1535 East Creek Road, Cottonwood Heights, UT. Viewings will be held at the same location Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and prior to the funeral services from 10:30 to 11:45 am. Internment, Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 South Highland Drive.
To honor Gary, do his favorite thing which is to take a grandchild on a "walk-about."
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 23, 2020