Gary Olson

1946 ~ 2019

On February 5, 2019, we said farewell to our beloved husband, brother, uncle, and friend, Gary Olson.

Gary was born in Murray, Utah on March 9, 1946 to Alice Margaret Phizacklea Olson and Darrell Oscar Olson. He graduated from Hillcrest High School with their 1st graduating class in 1963. He enlisted in the Army with two friends when they decided to go for a ride and ended up at the recruiting office. It was all Chris Margetts' fault! He served in the Vietnam War as a gunner on a helicopter and was proud to be a Vietnam veteran. He was employed at Kennecott Copper for 42 years, and during this time he received an Associate's Degree in electrical engineering from ITT Tech. Gary married the love of his life, Shelley Diane Strong, on July 12, 1975; and they spent the next 43 years in their home in Murray, Utah.

We will celebrate Gary's 73rd birthday with a gathering for family and friends including a lite lunch on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, Murray, Utah. There will be no formal service; but we will have an open mike, so please share stories of Gary.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Humane Society of Utah or to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

