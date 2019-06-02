Home

Magleby Mortuary
195 West 100 North
Manti, UT 84642
(435) 835-2311
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
the Manti Stake Center
Gary Sorensen Obituary
Gary Mayo Sorensen
Manti, UT
Gary Mayo Sorensen, age 87, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019, surrounded by his family at the Central Utah Veteran's Home in Payson, Utah. He was born October 28, 1931, in Manti to Mayo and Vera Sorensen. He married Joyce Pearl Mott March 31, 1951. She preceded him in death. He married Marie Leonires Aragon, and they were married October 29, 1959. She also preceded him in death. Survived by his children: Mike (Leona) Sorensen, Leslie (Kirk) Jacobson, Steven (Anita) Sorensen, Joyce Sorensen, David (Mindy) Sorensen, and Bob (Britnie) Sorensen; 21 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren; siblings: LaWanna (Wesley) Peterson, Helen (Ivan) Carbine, Jim (Dixie) Sorensen, Paul (Margaret) Sorensen, Carolyn (Robert) Bessey, Joan (Joe) Shand.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Manti Stake Center where friends may call Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday morning from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Burial will be held in the Manti City Cemetery with military honors. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Full obituary at www.maglebymortuary.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Central Utah Veterans Home: Bennion Veterans Home (Gary Sorensen), 1551 North Main, Payson, UT 84651 or calling: 801-465-5400
Published in Deseret News on June 2, 2019
