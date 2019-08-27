|
Gary Mac Unker
1934-2019
We love you Papa!
Our sweet father, grandpa, and great grandpa passed away Thursday August 15th after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Through it all he never lost his sense of humor, curiosity, or his will to live.
Gary was born June 17th, 1934, the second of two sons of Henry Nicolas and Leone Coleman Unker.
Gary graduated from West High School where he developed his love for basketball while playing for the Panthers ("watch out for the left hander!"). While attending the University of Utah he worked at Hibb's clothing store, where he met a customer who appreciated Gary's magnetic personality and offered him a job in the banking business. Gary went on to have a successful career in mortgage banking which he truly loved, mainly because of the friendships he made in the industry. He loved to travel for work and one time found himself at a cocktail party in New York City with Henry Kissinger and Barbara Walters(!), a story he loved to tell. Gary had a passion for tennis, handball, basketball, and one particular red Datsun 280Z. He also loved to have deep philosophical conversations about life.
He is survived by his beautiful, adoring wife Charlene Rowsell Unker, his daughters Heidi Rossaert (Rick), and Heather Lloyd (Brent), grandchildren Ashley Samsel (James), Brienne Floyd (Jerrid), Brandon Rossaert (Hannah), and McKinlie Isaacson (Blake), and Chloe and Emery Lloyd, as well as 13 wonderful great grandchildren.
Family would like to thank Lopa Angilau for her love and dedication, the staff at The Ridge Foothill for all their love, support and kindness, and a very special thank you to Julie Brady from Comfort WoRx Hospice. We would also like to recognize the wonderful friends who helped over the last few years.
Interment will be a private ceremony with family. There will a celebration of Gary's life with family and friends at a later date.
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 27 to Sept. 1, 2019