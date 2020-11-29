Gary Warren Bath 1956 ~ 2020 Gary was born to Fred Harry Bath, and Faye Robinson Bath on July 14, 1956. Gary passed away on November 23, 2020. Services will be privately held. CAUSE OF DEATH, NOT COVID! Services can be viewed Tuesday, December 1st, 10:00 a.m. at" https://vimeo.com/484501998. Go to www.mcdougalfunearlhomes.com for full obituary and to leave condolences.
I'm sorry for your loss. He will be greatly missed for sure...I wish we could be with you all for hugs and handshakes. He was and is a good man and it will be hard not having him around. Well miss his big smile and sense of humor.
Gordon Woolsey
Friend
