Gary Warren Bath
1956 - 2020
Gary was born to Fred Harry Bath, and Faye Robinson Bath on July 14, 1956. Gary passed away on November 23, 2020. Services will be privately held. CAUSE OF DEATH, NOT COVID! Services can be viewed Tuesday, December 1st, 10:00 a.m. at" https://vimeo.com/484501998.
Go to www.mcdougalfunearlhomes.com for full obituary and to leave condolences.

Published in Deseret News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Memories & Condolences
November 27, 2020
I'm sorry for your loss. He will be greatly missed for sure...I wish we could be with you all for hugs and handshakes.
He was and is a good man and it will be hard not having him around. Well miss his big smile and sense of humor.
Gordon Woolsey
Friend
