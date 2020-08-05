Gary Wayne Staker
1940 ~ 2020
Our dear father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, and friend passed away on August 1, 2020 with his daughters by his side. He was born February 17, 1940 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Wayne and Helen Staker. He is reunited in death with his son, Steven Gary Staker, and his wife, Shanni Elton Staker. He spoke of both of them often, and missed them greatly.
His greatest joy in life was being a grandfather, and he was an amazing one. He attended every sporting event, every graduation, and every birthday. He was always there for the big moments, and the little ones. On his last day, he still brought up the time he took Marshall to Heber to see Bart the bear, ride horses, and go fishing. One of Sarah's favorite memories was grandpa allowing her to have ice cream for breakfast. His only question was, "sprinkles or no sprinkles?" Riley remembers him picking her up from school on Wednesdays, and taking her to Chuck-a-Rama. His grandchildren were golden in his eyes, and he made sure that they always knew it. He was the best grandfather they could have asked for, and never missed an opportunity to spend time with them.
He had several lifelong friends whom he spent time with golfing, shooting, and going to lunch with until the very end. He often reminded us about his friend Gary Curtis. They were born in the same hospital two days apart. They went through school together, and always stayed in touch. He always referred to his brother, Paul, as his best friend. He had quite a few lifelong friends. In February of this year, we celebrated his 80th birthday, where we invited his siblings and their spouses. They sat around the table talking and laughing for hours. They spoke of their parents with such love and respect, and how they were so blessed to have been raised by them.
He was a talented trap and skeet shooter, and in one competition, hit 99 out of 100 clay pigeons. He golfed weekly, and enjoyed it immensely. He would proudly tell people, that he was the best shooter in his group, and the worst golfer. He loved the Utah Jazz, and went to many games.
He is survived by his daughters, Michelle Staker, Angela Staker Serzen (Roger), grandchildren, Marshall Serzen (Macy), Sarah Gibbs (Christopher), and Riley Staker, great-grandchildren, Norman and Ellis Serzen, and his siblings Paul Staker (Lawna), Sue Meyer (Rod), and Scott Staker (Robin)
A private funeral service will be held for the family. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.larkincares.com
