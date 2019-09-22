Home

Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
Gaye Ann Bouck


1935 - 2019
Gaye Ann Bouck Obituary
Gaye Ann Bouck
"Loving Mother and Wife"
Gaye Ann Bouck was born October 21, 1935 in Salt Lake City to John & Bliss Bowles. She passed away September 18, 2019.
She married her love, Ray Bouck, on May 7, 1952. Together they had four children: Ron Bouck, John Bouck, Julie Ragsdale and Leslie Drushal; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandson.
She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She loved playing games and doing crafts with family. Mom would always slip you a little extra money to get something special-new clothes, fishing lures or even a motorcycle tire to win a race. She was a great listener and loved unconditionally.
Funeral Services will be Monday, September 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 S. State Street, with a viewing from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Interment will follow at Herriman City Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 22, 2019
