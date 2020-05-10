|
|
Gaye F. Stanger
1939 ~ 2020
Our loving Mother, born in Orem, Utah passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Cascades at Riverwalk in Midvale, Utah due to complications of Ahlzheimers disease.
Gaye was welcomed by our heavenly father and loved ones who preceded her in death; parents Don & Ruth Fotheringham, 3 older siblings; Ted, Doug & Joy, father of her children; John F. Greenig, second husband Kenton Stanger and many other family members and friends. Gaye is survived by children; Laurie Young (Terry), Jodi Schoeneck (David), Scott Greenig (Karen), Robin Telesco (Chris), Stacey Knox (Alan), 10 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren; numerous nieces & nephews and also her beloved dog Bowsie.
Gaye was always a dancer. When she was 5 years old, at the beginning of her dance recital performance she stomped her foot on stage, stopping the show to chastise the "crew" for not having the music synced up right. The whole audience laughed at her young tenacity. She maintained those wonderful tenacious qualities throughout her life. When she and Dad danced…it was not uncommon for other dancers to clear the floor just to watch. Later she danced with great grandchildren & her puppy to the "Oldies" she loved. She always needed to have music around her. She was very active in many sports, golf being her favorite. She served as president and in other capacities at golf clubs from Farmington to St. George and won many golf tournaments. Her "Mantra" was "I had 5 beautiful children in 7 years". If you had a conversation with her in the last 20 years…this would have been mentioned. Her daughters fondly refer to certain mannerisms and traits they exhibit on occasion as "Shades of Gaye". Her children, their spouses, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, & countless others will miss her and always love and cherish her memory. Happy Mother's Day Momma.
Due to Covid 19, we have decided to postpone a memorial service and have a celebration of life for close friends and family near her birthday in September. To share a memory, anecdote or to express condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com and or legacy.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 10, 2020