Gaye Stucki Platt
1952 ~ 2020
Gaye Stucki Platt passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. Her last evening on this earth was spent hosting a family gathering in her home, complete with laughter, grandchildren, Halloween costumes, delicious food, and boundless love; in short, doing the thing she loved best.
Gaye was born March 14, 1952 in Cedar City, UT to Richard T. Stucki and Gwen Anderson Stucki. Her childhood was filled with music lessons, evenings at the family property on Cedar Mountain (the "Lot"), trips to Salt Lake City for flute lessons, leads in the school play, and various crazy antics with her younger sister, Marilyn. She received a Bachelor's of Music Education from Southern Utah State College and a Master's of Music from Illinois State University, after which she taught music in the public schools in Millard County, UT and Vernal, UT. Her understanding not only of music, but of how to truly connect with her students, made her the most gifted and adored of teachers.
She married her sweetheart, David (who can remember watching her dance on point shoes at her elementary school talent show) on July 30, 1975. Theirs was a partnership of true commitment. In every endeavor, they relied on each other's strengths, and appreciated each other's influence. They raised their children in love and compassion, while expecting them (and showing them how) to live a life of honor, integrity and service.
Gaye made the world kinder, more joyful, and more magical one person at a time. Whether it was teaching piano and flute lessons to hundreds of little children over the years, hosting her annual "Cousins' Camp" and "Cousins' Christmas Tree Decorating Party", cheering on grandchildren at their various sports events and music & dance performances, serving in the Relief Society or Young Women's organizations of her ward, serving as an ordinance worker at the Jordan River temple, or playing piano for her daughter's cello students, Gaye knew just how to support & inspire, lift & love. More than one young music student has reported that Gaye, "Made me feel like a rock star." It's true: Gaye's greatest gift was that of finding all of the light that the universe had to offer, and then collecting it (while simultaneously marveling at its astonishing brilliance) to reflect it back on to those who needed it the most, at the exact moment they needed it the most. She was a star who shone brightly, and gave generously.
In her last journal entry, written two nights before she passed away, she wrote: "We are so blessed. Love and comfort seems to just pour over us." And so the woman who spent her life loving and comforting others, found that very same love and comfort, in all its astonishing brilliance, reflected back to her in her final hours. There could not have been a more worthy recipient.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Gwen. She is survived by her husband David Fordham Platt, sister Marilyn Hixson (Robert, deceased), daughters Camie Platt Hodlmair (Jeff), Brittany Platt Gardner (Matthew), son Micah David Richard Platt, former daughter-in-law Tawni Jensen, and grandchildren Aspen, Aidan, Hobie, Jeff Jr, Della, Aliya, Kairie, Isla and Ruger.
Funeral services will be held Friday October 30, 2020 at 11 am at the Jenkins Soffe Mortuary in South Jordan (1007 West South Jordan Parkway, 10600 So.). For those who cannot attend in person, the funeral will also be simulcast through the Mortuary's website: www.jenkins-soffe.com
. Friends may visit with the family at a "Gathering for Gayzie" at the mortuary on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 6-8 pm.