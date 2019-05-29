Home

Gayla Anne Bolstad Bell
1949-2019
Gayla Anne Bolstad Bell passed away May 21, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Born November 24, 1949 in Salt Lake to Hans Weeding and Lillian LaJune (âœJuneâ) Bolstad. Married Kenneth Warren Bell August 4, 1978. Survived by their son, Robert.
Funeral Saturday, June 1, 11:00 a.m.Center Ward chapel 874 N. Star Crest Drive, Salt Lake City. Viewing 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services. For online condolences and complete obituary go to www.larkincares.com
Published in Deseret News on May 29, 2019
