1935 ~ 2020

Gayle Earnshaw Nilson, 84 passed away at the Holladay Healthcare Center, Holladay, Utah on June 10th, 2020. Gayle was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on June 17th, 1935 to Joseph and Marguerite Earnshaw Nilson.

After high school (South High) Gayle followed his brother Joe into the Navy and proudly served our country for four years towards the end of the Korean War. Gayle was very patriotic and dedicated to the country he loved.

Gayle married Sonja Faye Rollins in 1958 and raised three loving children. They were married for 33 years and later divorced.

Gayle had an entrepreneurial spirit and founded Freeway Transmissions in 1967. Today, Freeway Transmissions continues to flourish 53 years later. Gayle was a hard worker and was respected by many peers throughout the country as a leader in the transmission industry.

Gayle loved the game of baseball and was thrilled with the opportunity to coach both of his sons. Gayle was an avid golfer and a longtime member of Willow Creek Country Club where he enjoyed many special friendships. Gayle found pleasure in camping, hunting, and boating. For many years he boated with his family on a remote lake in Wyoming. (The lake is a family secret.)

Gayle married Christina Buxton Halliday in 1998 after a wonderful courtship which included traveling, golfing, dancing, concerts, and family get togethers. As a couple they attended many football and basketball games at the University of Utah. They also enjoyed many Jazz games during the Stockton to Malone era. Gayle and Christina were married for 23 years at the time of Gayle's passing.

Gayle became active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and felt blessed to receive his temple ordinances in 2017 at the Draper temple.

Gayle is survived by his wife Christina, children Terri Hagen (Rick), Gayle Lance Nilson, Mark Wayne Nilson (Karla), stepdaughter Anne Halliday Lentz (Jake) and sister Joyce Stewart. Gayle is also survived by six grandchildren, Teisa Linscott (Lance), Jenna Anderson (Chris), Nathan Nilson (Katie), Markie Rice (Kurtis), Payden Nilson and Mikayla Nilson. Step grandchildren include Lauren Denney as well as Anne's children Collin, Carter, Jade and 9 great grandchildren.

Gayle is preceded in death by his parents Joseph & Marguerite Nilson, brother Joseph Nilson, sister June Hoenicke, first wife Sonja Nilson and stepdaughter Hilary Halliday.

Thank you to family and friends who have visited and supported Gayle since his stroke in 2016. A very special thank you to his nurse Dean Mochizuki, all the exceptional staff at Holladay Healthcare Center and the incredible people at Summit Hospice.

A memorial service to honor Gayle's life will be held later due to Covid-19 restrictions.



