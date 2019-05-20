|
In Loving Memory
Gayle LeRoy Holt, age 94, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family on May 17, 2019. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 21 from 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday, May 22 from 9-10:30 a.m. at Valley View Funeral Home located at 4335 W 4100 S, West Valley City, UT. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 22 at 11:00 a.m. at Midvale City Cemetery located at 471 6th Ave, Midvale, UT. See www.valleyviewfh.com for full obituary.
Published in Deseret News on May 20, 2019