Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
For more information about
Gayle Holt
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Midvale City Cemetery
471 6th Ave
Midvale, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gayle Holt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gayle LeRoy Holt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gayle LeRoy Holt Obituary
In Loving Memory
Gayle LeRoy Holt, age 94, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family on May 17, 2019. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 21 from 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday, May 22 from 9-10:30 a.m. at Valley View Funeral Home located at 4335 W 4100 S, West Valley City, UT. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 22 at 11:00 a.m. at Midvale City Cemetery located at 471 6th Ave, Midvale, UT. See www.valleyviewfh.com for full obituary.
Published in Deseret News on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now