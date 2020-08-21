Gayle Monson Hale
1941~2020
Sandy, UT-Gayle Monson Hale passed away on the morning of August 19, 2020 at the age of 79. Her bright smile, kind heart, and optimistic attitude will be missed by all. Born May 1, 1941 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Raymond Tracy Monson and Elese "Tweet" Hayes, the second of four children. She attended East High and the University of Utah, where she met Bruce McKay Hale Jr. They married in the Salt Lake Temple on September 6, 1963. Gayle loved teaching little children as a kindergarten, preschool, and primary teacher. She had 5 children, 16 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. She loved to sing, read to her grandchildren, and visit the family cabin at Fish Lake. Gayle lived in Cottonwood Heights for 55 years; Bruce passed away in 2003. As her health declined in 2014, she moved in with daughter Becky Heumann and family. In 2018 she became a resident at Sunrise of Sandy. We are grateful for the amazing caregivers at Sunrise and Inspiration Hospice. Everyone noted her wonderful smile and happy demeanor. She was preceded in death by her father Raymond Tracy Monson; mother Elese Hayes Monson; husband Bruce McKay Hale Jr.; brother Kirk Monson; and grandson Justen Hale. She is survived by her siblings Ann Hardy and Tracy Monson; children Eric (Suzy), Evan (Crystal), Blake, Spencer (DeAnn), and Becky (Steven) Heumann; grandchildren Nicole (Jordan), Trevor (Kaitlyn), Jessica (Brandon), Ashley, Logan, Brooklyn, Max, Noah, Elese, Violet, Sam, Maggie, Olivia, Megan, and Dashel; and great-grandchildren Tyce, Lexi, Hayley, and Jace.
A private viewing and funeral service for invited family and close friends only will be held on Saturday, August 22. The service will also be available to stream--please email gayleservice@halefire.com for the link. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
. Visit tinyurl.com/gaylemh
for full obituary.