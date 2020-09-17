Gayle M. Theurer

1933 ~ 2020

Gayle Monson Theurer passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 14, 2020. Gayle was born on April 2, 1933, at her grandparents' home in Nibley, Cache Valley, Utah, to Sarah Yeates and Edward Monson. The second of four children, Gayle loved to be with her family. In her younger years, Gayle spent much of her time with her loving Grandmother and Grandfather Yeates. "Grampa taught me to read at age 4. Then I was able to help Grandma with her genealogy by age 6." Gayle spent many hours helping her grandfather (the town watermaster) document the "water turn notices" for the town. Gayle was an outgoing child and had a mischievous side. She never learned to swim "because those damn boys threw me in the river," which scared her to death and led her to develop a fear of water she never overcame. As a mother, she was adamant that everyone in her family learned to swim at an early age. At South Cache High School, Gayle was active in many school and extracurricular activities, including advancing to the Utah State Debate Championships. Gayle graduated from Ogden High School shortly after World War II. She married the love of her life, Dave Edgar Theurer, on January 13, 1951. Dave affectionately renamed her, "Tootsie." Theirs was a marriage of many happy and wonderful years raising their five children despite some spirited disagreements, most of which Gayle won. Though busy raising her children, she put Dave through medical school working many administrative jobs, including one with the Department of the Interior during the planning of the Glen Canyon Dam project. Years later, she enjoyed many boating trips to Lake Powell and was proud of her participation on that important western water project. Later she served as the President of the Medical Auxiliary for Salt Lake County and the State of Utah. She trained and started a successful business teaching professional men and women how to dress, utilize their natural coloring, and how to build an effective wardrobe.

With her devotion to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served as a tour guide at Temple Square and completed several church missions with Dave to central Salt Lake City, Mongolia, and Australia/New Zealand. Gayle was deeply involved in genealogy, searching the world over looking for records. She also served in the Church Genealogy Library. Even with her busy and productive life, her greatest love was still her family. Gayle was not perfect and she knew it. One day, when she was in an angry mood, her younger boys tied a rope to her doorknob, locking her in her room. She got so mad she pulled the doorknob off the door. The boys knew they were in for it and ran for their lives. Years later recalling that story, nobody laughed harder than Gayle, and the doorknob never again worked well.

Gayle is survived by her children Peggy, Jeffrey (Carol), Christopher (Stacy), Andrew (Charisse), 18 grandchildren, and 36 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dave, and her son, Cary.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Grandview First Ward, 2930 South 2000 East, Salt Lake City. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Larkin Sunset Lawn Mortuary, 2350 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City, and at the church on Saturday morning at 10:45 a.m., before the service. Interment will be at the Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 Highland Drive, Salt Lake City. Please wear masks for the viewing and at the service. Masks will be provided.



