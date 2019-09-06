|
|
Gayle Schmidt
September 16, 1952 ~
August 12, 2019
Born September 16, 1952 Gayle Schmidt returned home peacefully, surrounded by her family, on August 12, 2019.
She leaves a family grieving her passing but buoyed by her memory, resilient in her honor: sister Ann (Dan) Palmer: sons Nick, and Rob (Shandi) Morris; daughter Heather (Jared) Beddoes, granddaughters Abigail who was the light of her life and "Gam Gam's" favorite person ever, and Keirsen (Bradley) Beddoes; great grandson Keiden; mother-in-law Nina Morris; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and relatives.
Now she may reunite with those she loved so much who went before but who always stayed in her heart: numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, parents Betty Lou (Frost) and Robert Schmidt, brothers Jay and Alan, and her husband Jon Morris.
Full obituary https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/twin-falls-id/gayle-schmidt-8821723
Though she wouldn't want anyone making a big fuss about her, let's do it anyway and celebrate her wonderful spirit. A celebration of life will be held in Gayle's honor on Saturday, September 7th from 1 to 4 pm at Salt Lake Friends Meeting (Quakers) Hall located at 171 E 4800 S in Murray, UT.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 6, 2019