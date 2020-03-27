|
|
Gayle W. Siddoway
1945 ~ 2020
Gayle Beth Wallace Siddoway, age 74, of West Valley City, concluded her life on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at her home. Gayle was born on October 20, 1945, in Granger, Utah, the daughter of Asael Mackay Wallace and Elizabeth Labrum. She graduated from Granger High School and Salt Lake Trade Tech as a Practical Nurse. She married in the Salt Lake Temple April 8, 1966 and lived in Granger (now West Valley City) all her life building a home on the farm where she grew up.
An active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a woman of faith, she served as a Ward, Stake, Regional and All Church Dance Directors, and served in the Primary, Young Women and Relief Society organizations. She served as a Temple worker in the Jordan River Temple and as a docent for the LDS Church Museum. Gayle worked for the Salt Lake County General Hospital and the University of Utah Hospital, and retired from the LDS Church Distribution Center after 27 years of service. Gayle's greatest joy in life were her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, the Gospel and friends. She enjoyed entertaining and decorating her home and loved making and keeping many family traditions.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Olani; and her Pioneer Heritage. She is survived by her children Kareen Mingl, Darren (Cindy), Craig (Lynda), Troy (Chris), Kenyon (Sara); 20 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother Loren (Karenann); and sister-in-law Lorraine.
Private family services will be held March 30, 2020. Flowers can be sent directly to McDougal Funeral Home. We offer a special thank you to the staff at McDougal Funeral Home.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 27, 2020