On February 11, 2020, surrounded by her children and precious puppy, Gaylene McDougal Matthews passed from her earthly home and returned to her Heavenly Father. Gaylene was born to Edmund and LaRea McDougal on October 11, 1955 in Murray, Utah. She grew up on her family's dairy farm in West Jordan, UT where she worked side-by-side with her family and learned the value of hard work and serving her fellow man. Gaylene's faith was a counterpoint of her life; from faithfully serving in the Massachusetts Boston Mission between 1976-1978, to her over 40-year career working in accounting for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Gaylene was a strong and independent single mother to her children, Amelia and Benjamin, always working to give them the best life she could.
Thank you to all of Gaylene's medical care teams that have worked hand-in-hand with her family over the past few years.
Gaylene is preceded in death by her loving parents Edmund and LaRea McDougal; her brothers Wilburn and Dennis McDougal; sister-in-law Judy McDougal; and her niece Shawn McDougal. She is survived by her children Amelia and Benjamin Matthews; her puppy Meeka; her siblings (Charlotte) McDougal, Carmi McDougal, (Pauline) McDougal, Karen (Edward) McDougal, Vaughn (Raelynn) McDougal, Craig (Sherri) McDougal; and her 36 nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held at McDougal Funeral Home located at 4330 S. Redwood Road Taylorsville, UT 84123 from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM on Monday, February 17, 2020. The funeral will be held the following day, Tuesday February 18, 2020, at 10:00 AM, with a 9:00 AM visitation before, at the Riverton Central Stake Center located at 12852 S. 3200 W. Riverton, UT 84065. Interment, West Jordan City Cemetery. Refer to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 16, 2020