Gaylin Alvin Schofield
1936~2019
Gaylin Alvin Schofield, age 83, died on December 4th, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born October 24th, 1936 in Kaysville, Utah to Alvin and LaVerne Schofield. He married Sandra Verness Larsen on September 30, 1960 in the Salt Lake Temple. He graduated from Olympus High and then attended the University of Utah. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. He was honorably discharged in November 1962. He worked for Litton Industries for several years before starting his own fence company with his dad and three sons, where he worked until he retired. He enjoyed snowmobiling, playing cards, U of U sports, where he and Sandra were long-time season ticket holders for basketball and gymnastics. What he loved most was being with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. So, it was very comforting to him as we gathered around for one last good-bye the night before he passed. Dad, you will be missed. He is survived by his wife; Sandra, daughter; Jill Burrows (Jeffrey), sons; Gary (Kim), Todd (Julie), and Scott (Michelle) and his pride and joy; 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and his little buddy Scooter. He is preceded in death by his father; Alvin, mother; LaVerne, and his beloved horse; Topps. Services will be held December 13th at 12:00 PM with a viewing starting at 10:30 AM, at the Grandview 2nd Ward, located at 2930 S. 2000 E, Salt Lake City. Interment will follow at Memorial Mountain View: 3115 E. 7800 S. Cottonwood Heights.
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019