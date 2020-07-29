1/3
Gaylon Bradshaw
Gaylon, (Brad) Bradshaw passed away peacefully at home on July 24th. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Peggy, as well as his three children, nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren and all of their spouses; Marcey (Greg), Jed (Susan), Matt (Ally), Tyler, Ashton, Madeline, Morgan, Parker, Kendall, Jamil, Megan (Tim), Brittney (Daniel) Rylee, Brennan and Harper.
Brad was born on May 5th, 1936, the youngest of 10 children. He grew up in Gilmer, Texas and made legendary southern buttermilk biscuits. He served in the military near Munich, Germany and regularly told stories about how he spent most of his time drinking beer and playing softball!
Brad always provided well for his family, no matter how many jobs it took. He had the opportunity to buy Interwest Brokerage many years ago and was proud that he had built it into a very successful, multi-state company.
Brad was passionate about his wife, Peggy and his family. He loved every opportunity to get together. He had nicknames for everyone, friends and family, and always had great stories to tell (and re-tell, and tell again!).
Brad was bigger than life. Not only did he tell stories, we will always have great stories to tell, re-tell and tell again about him.
Brad was never 'lukewarm'. He always had an opinion, especially if it was about sports or politics. He had such a kind heart. We loved him very much and will miss him more than we can ever express.
Services will be on Friday, July 31st at Walker funeral home: 187 S Main St Spanish Fork, UT 84660. Viewing will be from Noon-1:15pm, Funeral at 1:30pm; Graveside services to follow at Spanish Fork Cemetery.

Published in Deseret News from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
July 28, 2020
July 27, 2020
He was full of fun and kindness and generosity. Although he was my uncle, he was dear to my heart as a friend. His departure leaves a space no one else can fill. Best love to Peggy and all the family.
Jackie Mendenhall
Family
