Gaylyn Stewart

1947 ~ 2020

Gaylyn Marie Stewart was born June 26, 1947 in SLC, Utah, to Wendel and Marie Jensen. She married Larry David Stewart on January 22, 1971 and were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple January 2, 2003. Our loving mother and grandmother passed away November 6, 2020, joining her husband, parents, and older brother. She will forever be remembered by all who know and love her as a champion of what really matters. Selfless in her concern for everyone else's well-being, she devoted her life to supporting her family - whenever, wherever, and however she could. Her impact - immeasurable, her example - unforgettable, and the hole left at her passing - unfillable. She is survived by 4 brothers, her 3 children, Todd (Cheri), Diana (Leny), and Holly (Micheal); 13 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. A public viewing will be held Thursday, Nov. 12, 6-8 p.m. at the LDS chapel (3963 S. Peachwood Dr. WVC, UT). Funeral services, by invitation only, will be held on Friday but can be viewed afterwards on YouTube under Gaylyn Stewart.Following the funeral, Interment will be at Larkin Sunset Gardens.



