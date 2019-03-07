Home

Peel Funeral Home
8525 West 2700 South
Magna, UT 84044
(801) 250-2624
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lakeridge 3rd ward house
7960 W. Dalesend Dr. (2750 S.)
Magna, UT
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Lakeridge 3rd ward house
7960 W. Dalesend Dr. (2750 S.)
Magna, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeridge 3rd ward house
7960 W. Dalesend Dr. (2750 S.)
Magna, UT
View Map
Geaniel Koolhoven


Geaniel Koolhoven
1933 ~ 2019
After a courageous battle against cancer, our Heavenly Father called one of his faithful servants back to our heavenly home on Monday March, 4th, 2019. Geaniel was born in Salt Lake City to Ralph and Fay Johnson Harper. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Fred Koolhoven, 8 Children; Eugene (Nancy) Griffith, Linda (Richard) Bennett, Dennis Griffith, Suzzanne (Gary) Frieze, Sondra (Rex) Beck, Debbie Jones, Cindy Allen, Lisa Shepherd. 21 Grandchildren and 34 great Grandchildren. Her sister Gerry Nuesmeyer, and brothers; Ralph (Chea) Harper and Ron (Sharal) Harper.
Funeral services will be held Saturday March 9th, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Lakeridge 3rd ward house, 7960 W. Dalesend Dr. (2750 S.) Magna Utah. Viewings will be Friday March 8th, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the ward house and Saturday March 9th, 2019 from 10:00-10:45 am. prior to the service. Interment at Valley View Memorial Park. Online Condolences and full obituary: www.peelfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
