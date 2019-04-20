June 20, 1944 ~ April 14, 2019

Geannah passed away on April 14th, 2019. She was born on June 20th, 1944 to Aurlida and George Boyd. She married her love, Val Bush and together they had a full and happy life with their two children Joe and ValGean.

She was proceeded in death by Val, her sisters Norma Dee, Bobbie, Eda, brothers George, Dale, and her great-grandson Vinnie. She is survived by both her children Joe (Nicole Pezely), ValGean, grandchildren David (Marci), Rose, Zavy, Ashlyn, her great-grandchildren, David, DiMaggio, Laval, and Zya.

A celebration of her life will be held on June 22nd,2019 for her birthday. Please feel free to stop by 285 S. 1500 W. in Salt Lake City on this date, after 4:00 pm. A reminder will be sent, closer to the date.

You bet your bippy, you will be missed. As ever, all my love, soar high Grandma Great.

