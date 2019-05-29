Gene A. Lewis

1929 ~ 2019

Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, Gene A. Lewis, passed away May 23, 2019. He was born March 10, 1929 in Oxford, Idaho to Melvin L. and Addie C. Anderson Lewis.

He married Dolores Neebling on November 28, 1954, later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Gene had a strong testimony of the Gospel as a High Priest.

Together Gene and Dolores were blessed with five loving children, Stacy (Todd Wade), Benjamin (Lenny, deceased), Samuel (Annalee), Nancy (deceased), Daniel (Angel), grandchildren: Nathan, Smantha, Lexi, Misha, Kwan, and Men-Ge. Family meant everything to Gene. He was a good husband and father to his family.

Gene retired from Kennecott Copper Corp. after some 46 years as a lineman. He was known to be a hard worker and articulate in everything he did.

Gene will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Saying goodbye is not forever, it simply means until we meet again at Jesus' feet.

Funeral services Friday, May 31, at 12 Noon at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St., with viewing prior to service from 10-11:30 a.m. Interment, Midvale City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to .

www.goffmortuary.com



Published in Deseret News on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary